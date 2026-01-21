Abhishek Sharma’s epic batting performance surpasses Virat Kohli’s record in T20Is

Abhishek Sharma's great batting performance against New Zealand surpasses Virat Kohli's record in T20Is. Take a look and find out.

The first match of the T20 International series between India and New Zealand is being played in Nagpur. New Zealand won the toss and invited India to bat first in this match.

Team India’s batting performance against New Zealand

However, India had a poor start, with Sanju Samson being dismissed for just 10 runs. Ishan Kishan, returning after a long absence, scored only 8 runs. However, Abhishek Sharma batted explosively. The left-handed batsman thoroughly thrashed the New Zealand bowlers. With this innings, he surpassed Virat Kohli.

Abhishek Sharma achieves new record

Abhishek Sharma has now reached the fourth spot on the list of Indian batsmen with the fewest innings to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He surpassed Virat Kohli. Sharma achieved this milestone in his 165th innings. Virat Kohli reached his 5000 runs in T20 cricket in his 167th innings. KL Rahul reached 5000 runs in 143 innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad completed 5000 runs in 145th innings while Shubman Gill completed 5000 runs in 154th innings.

Before this innings, Abhishek needed 82 runs to surpass Virat Kohli. Sharma scored 84 runs in just 35 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes.

Abhishek Sharma completes his fifty off 22 balls

Abhishek Sharma reached his half-century in just 22 balls. He hit four fours and four sixes in his half-century. The left-handed batsman took full advantage of the powerplay and prevented New Zealand from capitalizing on their early successes. This was the eighth time in T20 Internationals that he had reached a half-century in less than 25 balls, at a strike rate of over 200. He now leads the list of batsmen with this feat. Phil Salt, Suryakumar Yadav, and Evin Lewis have done so seven times.

Abhishek Sharma hit long sixes. Since his debut, he has hit the most sixes in a T20 International powerplay. He has hit 49 sixes in the powerplay so far. He is followed by Pakistani batsman Sahibzada Farhan. Abhishek has hit 28 sixes, hitting a six every 8.6 balls in the powerplay of T20 Internationals.

Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav’s great batting partnership

India were in a bit of trouble at 26 for 2. But from there, Abhishek, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, put together a 99-run partnership to put India in a strong position. This partnership lasted just 7.5 overs. Surya scored 32 runs off 22 balls. Surya once again failed to score a half-century. In the last two years, he has scored only two half-centuries, and those were in 2024.