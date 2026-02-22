Abhishek Sharma opens up on three consecutive ducks in T20 World Cup 2026, says…

India’s No.1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma has scored three consecutive ducks in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Abhishek Sharma, one of the main batters in India’s T20 lineup, is having a difficult time right now in the T20 World Cup 2026. The world’s No.1 ranked T20I batter has scored zero runs so far – three ducks in a row. Everyone is watching closely to see if he can bounce back as India enters the Super Eight stage.

The 25-year-old is famous for his fearless game. He loves to go after the bowling from the first ball, often trying to hit a six straight away. This attacking approach has helped him and India take control early in many innings. But when it doesn’t work, it can go wrong quickly – and that’s exactly what happened in the group stage. He faced just eight balls across three innings and got out each time.

In his last seven T20I innings, Abhishek has been dismissed for a duck five times. Overall in his T20I career (40 innings), he has six ducks – the first one came on his debut in July 2024.

India’s Super Eight journey begins on February 22 against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After that, they face Zimbabwe and West Indies. The team needs to win these matches to reach the semi-finals, and Abhishek’s form will be very important.

Even with the lean patch, Abhishek is working hard in training. He says he isn’t feeling any extra pressure.

“I just enjoy my batting,” he said in a video shared by Star Sports.

“I stopped taking pressure two years ago because I realised the process is in my hands. Practice and training are what I can control, and that’s what I focus on. I enjoy this, so there’s no pressure as such.“

He also believes every batter goes through good and bad times.

“Batters always go through ups and downs. Sometimes the runs come, sometimes they don’t. But I’ve decided that I will play a certain way, with a certain intent. I may or may not succeed, but I won’t change my process or mindset,” he said.

Abhishek is sticking to the same aggressive style that took him to the top of the T20I rankings. With the big Super Eight games starting, fans and the team hope he finds his rhythm soon and helps India go deep in the tournament.

