Abhishek Sharma Out, Sanju Samson In: Team India’s likely playing XI against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026

Team India's likely playing XI against Namibia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out in this news.

Team India will play their second match against Namibia in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 12 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Abhishek Sharma hospitalized due to stomach infection

However, ahead of the match, there’s a huge blow for the Indian team as their key player and one of the greatest batters, Abhishek Sharma, is hospitalized due to a stomach infection.

According to a BCCI source, Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalized for the past two days. “Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now,“

The raising concerns for Team India is that they are set to play against Pakistan on February 15th at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Sanju Samson likely to replace Abhishek Sharma in Namibia clash

However, If Abhishek Sharma fails to get fit then the star Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson is all set to be featured in the playing XI for the second game against Namibia on Thursday, February 12th at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad

The good news for Team India is that the star all-rounder Washington Sundar has rejoined the squad in New Delhi after recovering from a side strain. Sundar had been out of action for nearly a month, missing the T20I series against New Zealand and both World Cup warm-up matches for India and India A.

“Washi (Washington Sundar) has joined the team yesterday and will be training with the team today. Bumrah will also be bowling in the nets.”

Another positive news for the Indian team is star Indian bowler, Jasprit Burmah has recovered from a viral fever, which caused him India’s opening match against USA. Bumrah was also seen bowling in nets in New Delhi.

â€œHeâ€™s been off 10 days without bowling, but heâ€™s feeling a lot better and moving a lot better, so weâ€™ll see how training goes for them and get the team together on Friday,â€ Indiaâ€™s assistant Ryan ten Doeschate said on Tuesday.

Indiaâ€™s Predicted Playing 11 vs Namibia for Group A match in T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

