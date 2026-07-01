Abhishek Sharma scripts history, shatters former India captain Suryakumar Yadav’s world record against England

Live Blog Summary Scorecard Commentary Schedule India 189/7 (20.0) Run Rate: (Current: 9.45) Last Wicket: Axar Patel run out (Jos Buttler / Sam Curran) 3 (4) - 189/7 in 19.6 Over

India get an explosive start in 1st T20I versus England thanks to another fearless innings from Abhishek Sharma While his quickfire half-century put England’s bowlers under pressure, the left-hander also entered the record books by breaking multiple T20I milestones during his entertaining knock.

Abhishek smashed 59 runs from just 24 deliveries and reached his fifty in only 20 balls. In the process, he became the fastest batter in T20I history to complete 1,500 runs in terms of balls faced, overtaking India’s Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek breaks Suryakumar Yadav’s world record

Abhishek needed only 13 runs to reach the 1,500-run milestone in T20I cricket. He got there after facing just 773 deliveries, bettering the previous world record held by former Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, who had reached the landmark in 843 balls.

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While the record for the fastest 1,500 T20I runs by innings remains jointly held by Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch and KL Rahul, who all achieved the feat in 39 innings, Abhishek has now become the quickest ever by balls faced.

Fastest to 100 T20I sixes as well

The 24-year-old also completed another remarkable achievement during his innings by becoming the fastest player from a Full Member nation to hit 100 sixes in T20I cricket.

Fastest to 100 T20I sixes (Full Member nations)

785 balls – Abhishek Sharma

789 balls – Evin Lewis

871 balls – Finn Allen

931 balls – Tim David

963 balls – Colin Munro

1007 balls – Suryakumar Yadav

Abhishek also became only the fifth Indian batter to complete 100 sixes in T20I internationals, joining an elite list featuring Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (179), Hardik Pandya (126) and Virat Kohli (124).

Shreyas Iyer, Dube provide finishing touch

India suffered an early setback when Sanju Samson departed for just one, while Ishan Kishan was run out without scoring.

However, Abhishek’s attacking knock gave India early momentum before Shreyas Iyer took charge with a composed 68. Tilak Varma added 13, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 42 to keep the scoreboard moving in the final overs.

India finished on 189/7 in their 20 overs, setting England a challenging target.

India innings

India 189/7 in 20 overs: Shreyas Iyer – 68, Abhishek Sharma – 59, Shivam Dube* – 42

England bowling: Saqib Mahmood – 3/33, Sam Curran – 1/25, Adil Rashid – 1/39

The start of England’s innings in the first T20I against India was delayed by rains.

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