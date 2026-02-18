Abhishek Sharma’s nightmare continues as THIRD consecutive duck in T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma falls for his third straight duck in T20 World Cup 2026 as Aryan Dutt dismisses him early in India vs Netherlands clash.

India opener Abhishek Sharma endured yet another disappointing outing in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, falling for a duck against the Netherlands in their final Group A match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2026. The explosive left-hander, ranked No. 1 in T20Is, was clean bowled by Dutch off-spinner Aryan Dutt on the third ball of the innings, failing to open his account and extending his barren run in the tournament.

Early dismissal shocks fans and adds to unwanted records

Abhishek Sharma faced just three deliveries before being dismissed for zero. Aryan Dutt delivered a back-of-length ball on middle and off that skidded in, and Abhishek’s wild swipe across the line missed completely, knocking over his leg stump. This marked his third consecutive duck in the T20 World Cup, making him the first batter in history to score three ducks in his first three T20 World Cup innings. He remains yet to score a single run in the tournament across his three appearances.

Joins elite unwanted list for consecutive ducks

Abhishek Sharma now shares an unwanted record as only the second Indian batter to record three consecutive ducks in T20 Internationals, joining Washington Sundar (2019-20). In the broader T20 World Cup context, he is among a rare group to achieve three straight zeros in the tournament.

Five ducks in 2026: Equals record for most by an opener in a calendar year

The Ahmedabad dismissal was Abhishek’s fifth duck in T20Is during 2026, tying him for the most ducks by an opener in a single calendar year. The list includes:

6 – Saim Ayub (Pakistan, 2025)

5 – Chalermwong Chatphaisan (Thailand, 2024)

5 – Kushal Bhurtel (Nepal, 2024)

5 – Dharma Kesuma (Indonesia, 2025)

5 – Parvez Hossain Emon (Bangladesh, 2025)

5 – Abhishek Sharma (India, 2026)

Abhishek’s rollercoaster 2026 form

In 2026, Abhishek Sharma has played eight T20I innings for India, scoring 182 runs at a highest of 84. Despite flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency is stark-five of those innings ended in ducks. Key performances include:

84 vs New Zealand (Nagpur, January)

0 (first ball) vs New Zealand (Raipur, two days later)

68 off 20 balls vs New Zealand (Guwahati)

0 (first ball) vs New Zealand (Visakhapatnam, January 28)

30 off 16 balls vs New Zealand (Thiruvananthapuram)

Entering the T20 World Cup with high expectations for explosive starts, Abhishek has struggled:

Golden duck (0 off 1 ball) vs USA (Mumbai, February 7)

Missed vs Namibia (stomach illness)

0 (off 4 balls) vs Pakistan (Colombo, February 15)

0 (off 3 balls) vs Netherlands (Ahmedabad, February 18)

India’s top order faced early pressure in the dead-rubber against the Netherlands, but Abhishek’s continued failures have sparked debates about his aggressive approach in high-stakes games. As the team heads into the Super 8s, questions linger over whether the World No. 1 T20I batter can rediscover his explosive form.

