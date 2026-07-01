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  • Abhishek Sharma’s year-long reign ends as THIS Indian star becomes the World No.1 T20I batter

Abhishek Sharma’s year-long reign ends as THIS Indian star becomes the World No.1 T20I batter

Ishan Kishan has overtaken Abhishek Sharma to become the world's No.1 T20I batter in the latest ICC Rankings. Jasprit Bumrah reclaimed the No.1 Test bowling ranking, while Travis Head became the world's No.1 Test batter.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 01, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Published On Jul 01, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 01, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

ICC latest rankings

Ishan Kishan becomes World's No.1 T20I batter

The latest ICC rankings have brought several big changes across formats, with Indian players once again making headlines. While one Indian batter has climbed to the summit of the T20I rankings, Australia have a new No.1 in Test cricket after a strong run of performances. The latest update also rewards several players who impressed in recent international series.

Ishan Kishan is the new No.1 batter in ICC Men’s T20I rankings after overtaking teammate Abhishek Sharma in the latest update released on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter reached a career-best rating following India’s recent T20I series against Ireland. His rise has largely been built on the outstanding form he showed during this year’s T20 World Cup, where he scored 317 runs at a strike rate close to 200. One of the highlights of his campaign was his match-winning innings against Pakistan in Colombo.

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Abhishek Sharma, who had held the No.1 spot for almost a year, now slips to second and trails Kishan by just seven rating points.

With this achievement, Kishan becomes only the fourth Indian men’s batter to reach the No.1 position in ICC T20I batting rankings, joining an elite group that includes Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

Ireland players rewarded after series win over India

Ireland’s memorable 2-0 T20I series victory over India has also been reflected in the latest rankings.

Captain Lorcan Tucker climbed four places to joint 77th in the batting rankings, while opener Ross Adair moved up six spots to 84th after making useful contributions throughout the series.

Left-arm pacer Matthew Humphreys enjoyed a career-best ranking after picking up four wickets against India, rising to 25th among T20I bowlers.

In the all-rounders’ list, India’s Shivam Dube improved three places to seventh. Ireland duo Gareth Delany and Harry Tector also made progress, moving up to 24th and 38th respectively.

Travis Head becomes world’s No.1 Test batter

Australia opener Travis Head has reached another major milestone by becoming the world’s No.1 Test batter for the first time in his career.

Head replaces England’s Harry Brook, who slipped to second after a quiet outing in the Nottingham Test against New Zealand. Former England captain Joe Root also dropped two places and is now ranked third.

Bumrah regains No.1 bowling spot

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has reclaimed the No.1 position in the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Bumrah moved back to the top after New Zealand seamer Matt Henry dropped to second in the latest update.

New Zealand and West Indies stars climb the rankings

New Zealand’s series victory over England brought significant gains for several of their batters. Rachin Ravindra moved up to seventh, Daryl Mitchell climbed to 11th, Devon Conway jumped 14 places to joint 15th, while Tom Latham rose 12 places to joint 31st.

Fast bowler Nathan Smith also enjoyed a rise, moving up eight spots to 38th among Test bowlers.

England captain Ben Stokes, who announced his retirement during the Nottingham Test, finished his international career ranked No.3 among Test all-rounders after climbing two places.

Meanwhile, West Indies pace duo Shamar Joseph and Kemar Roach were rewarded for their performances in the Antigua Test against Sri Lanka. Joseph climbed nine places to joint 14th in the bowling rankings, while Roach improved four spots to 17th.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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