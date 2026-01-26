Abhisix or Abhisher: What would be the perfect nickname for Abhishek Sharma?

Abhisix or Abhisher: What would be the perfect nickname for Abhishek Sharma? Take a look and find out in this news.

Abhishek Sharma

Team India win the third match of the T20I series by 8 wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and maintain their lead in the series 3-0. However, star Indian player and one of the greatest batters of all time. Abhishek Sharma showcased a great batting performance and dominated the Kiwi bowling-line up.

Nicknames for star Indian player Abhishek Sharma

However, ahead of the third T20I between India and New Zealand, star commentators Aakash Chopra and Jatin Sapru picks some cool nicknames for star Indian player Abhishek Sharma like: Abhisix Sharma, Abhisher Sharma, Mr. Maximum, Moniker Contest, Powerplay King, Junior Yuvi, The Prince and Bullet Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma heroics against New Zealand

On the other hand, star Indian batters Abhishek Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav plays an impactful innings for the Indian team as both the batters scores 68 and 57. Abhishek Sharma, the young sensational player, also achieves a great milestone as he dominates the New Zealand’s bowling-line up

Abhishek Sharma’s creates massive record

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters. Abhishek Sharma, who is known for his quality performances and powerful knocks. Abhishek completes his fifty in just 14 balls and achieves fastest fifty of his T20I career. However, in this great innings, he almost misses his mentor Yuvraj Singh’s record for half century in 12 balls against England.

If we talk about Abhishek Sharma’s overall performance in the T20I series against New Zealand. He showcase his great batting performance and clears one more time, why he is considered as one of the most finest openers in the T20I history.

However, in the T20I series between India and New Zealand. Abhishek showcased his great batting performance and scored 84, 0 and 68. This brilliant form of Abhishek will help India in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

A half-century in less than 25 balls for the ninth time

In his T20I career, star Indian player and one of most finest batters. Abhishek Sharma also scored a half-century in less than 25 balls for the ninth time in a T20 International, a record.

TRENDING NOW

The next match will be played on January 28

The next of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will played on January 28 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Potinamaalayyapalem.