Vaibhav SooryavanshiAbhishek SharmaIND vs ZIMIshan Kishan
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Abishek Porel rape case: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter arrested in Hooghly

Abishek Porel rape case: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter arrested in Hooghly

A major development involving Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel has emerged in Hooghly after a complaint led to his arrest and an ongoing police investigation.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Published On Aug 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 11, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Abishek Porel arrested

Abishek Porel

A legal case involving Bengal cricketer and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has taken a serious turn, with police beginning formal proceedings after a complaint was filed by a medical student. The complaint includes allegations of sexual assault, intimidation and confinement, with the matter now under investigation.

Porel was taken into custody by police in Hooghly on Tuesday and was formally arrested after questioning. He was later sent for a medical examination before being produced before the Chinsurah Court.

The case will now proceed through the legal system as police investigate the allegations made in the complaint.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Medical student alleges relationship on promise of marriage

The complaint was filed by the woman at Mogra Police Station. She has alleged that she was in a relationship with Porel and that he established a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint, their families had also discussed the possibility of marriage. The woman has alleged that the relationship later broke down after she came to know about Porel’s alleged relationships with other women.

Complaint includes allegations of confinement

The FIR contains serious allegations about an incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026. The woman has alleged that she was confined and denied food, which left her physically weak and in need of medical attention.

The FIR against Porel read: “Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result… the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight… she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained,”

These are allegations made in the complaint and have not been established in court.

Woman also alleges intimidation over private material

The complaint also contains allegations that Porel recorded intimate moments and later used private material to intimidate or threaten the woman.

The allegations include sexual assault, criminal intimidation and the recording of private moments. Police are investigating the claims as part of the case.

Calcutta High Court directs police action

The matter later reached the Calcutta High Court after the complainant approached the court.

The court directed the police to take steps to arrest Porel as part of the investigation. Mogra Police were also directed to seize Porel’s electronic devices to prevent the possible circulation of photographs or other private material connected with the complainant.

As part of the investigation, police had already seized a pen drive. The device has been sent for forensic examination as investigators continue to look into the allegations.

The examination of electronic material is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation into the complaint.

Porel’s cricket career

Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He is a wicketkeeper-batter and has been part of Delhi Capitals’ setup in the IPL.

The arrest and legal proceedings could now become an important development for the cricketer as the investigation continues.

Allegations yet to be established in court

The allegations against Porel remain allegations at this stage and have not been established in court. The facts of the case will be determined through the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Porel will now face the legal process arising from the complaint as authorities continue their investigation.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Axar Patel reveals deep understanding between him and Rishabh Pant, says…

Axar Patel reveals deep understanding between him and Rishabh Pant, says…
Why David Warner posted laughing emoji on Parth Jindal’s emotional farewell message to Kuldeep Yadav?

Why David Warner posted laughing emoji on Parth Jindal’s emotional farewell message to Kuldeep Yadav?
Parth Jindal shares an EMOTIONAL message for Kuldeep Yadav after trade to Lucknow Super Giants

Parth Jindal shares an EMOTIONAL message for Kuldeep Yadav after trade to Lucknow Super Giants
Why Did LSG Let Rishabh Pant Go? Blockbuster DC Trade Explained

Why Did LSG Let Rishabh Pant Go? Blockbuster DC Trade Explained

Latest News

Abishek Porel rape case: DC wicketkeeper-batter arrested in Hooghly

WI suffer major blow ahead of 2027 ODI WC, face another qualifier battle

T Dilip warns India about one crucial fielding detail ahead of SL Tests

Taskin Ahmed sends strong message ahead of Australia Test

Big blow for Ashutosh Sharma as injury rules him out from this match

Shaheen Afridi asserts Pakistan ODI captaincy amid Babar Azam reports

Editor's Pick

ODI World Cup 2027: Ashwin picks India’s squad, backs Bhuvneshwar’s return; Pant, Samson among big omissions

ODI World Cup 2027: Ashwin picks India’s squad, backs Bhuvneshwar’s return; Pant, Samson among big omissions
ICC announces 12 venues across three nations for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027

ICC announces 12 venues across three nations for Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027
Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour

Stephen Fleming appointed England Test Coach, Joe Root returns as captain ahead of South Africa Tour
Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket

Big jolt for Indian fans as Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all formats of cricket
Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan

Duleep Trophy 2026: Big reward for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, named East Zone vice-captain alongside captain Ishan Kishan
Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour

Who is Saransh Jain? Meet 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder earns maiden India Test call for Sri Lanka Tour