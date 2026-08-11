Abishek Porel rape case: Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter arrested in Hooghly

A legal case involving Bengal cricketer and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel has taken a serious turn, with police beginning formal proceedings after a complaint was filed by a medical student. The complaint includes allegations of sexual assault, intimidation and confinement, with the matter now under investigation.

Porel was taken into custody by police in Hooghly on Tuesday and was formally arrested after questioning. He was later sent for a medical examination before being produced before the Chinsurah Court.

The case will now proceed through the legal system as police investigate the allegations made in the complaint.

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Medical student alleges relationship on promise of marriage

The complaint was filed by the woman at Mogra Police Station. She has alleged that she was in a relationship with Porel and that he established a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her.

According to the complaint, their families had also discussed the possibility of marriage. The woman has alleged that the relationship later broke down after she came to know about Porel’s alleged relationships with other women.

Complaint includes allegations of confinement

The FIR contains serious allegations about an incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026. The woman has alleged that she was confined and denied food, which left her physically weak and in need of medical attention.

The FIR against Porel read: “Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result… the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight… she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained,”

These are allegations made in the complaint and have not been established in court.

Woman also alleges intimidation over private material

The complaint also contains allegations that Porel recorded intimate moments and later used private material to intimidate or threaten the woman.

The allegations include sexual assault, criminal intimidation and the recording of private moments. Police are investigating the claims as part of the case.

Calcutta High Court directs police action

The matter later reached the Calcutta High Court after the complainant approached the court.

The court directed the police to take steps to arrest Porel as part of the investigation. Mogra Police were also directed to seize Porel’s electronic devices to prevent the possible circulation of photographs or other private material connected with the complainant.

As part of the investigation, police had already seized a pen drive. The device has been sent for forensic examination as investigators continue to look into the allegations.

The examination of electronic material is expected to form part of the ongoing investigation into the complaint.

Porel’s cricket career

Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket and plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League. He is a wicketkeeper-batter and has been part of Delhi Capitals’ setup in the IPL.

The arrest and legal proceedings could now become an important development for the cricketer as the investigation continues.

Allegations yet to be established in court

The allegations against Porel remain allegations at this stage and have not been established in court. The facts of the case will be determined through the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings.

Porel will now face the legal process arising from the complaint as authorities continue their investigation.