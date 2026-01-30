Abrar Ahmed ISSUES controversial comment on India after Pakistan’s First T20I vs Australia, says ‘ I will…’

Abrar Ahmed returned to the spotlight after reviving his controversial wicket celebration and making a veiled remark aimed at India ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Abrar Ahmed's comment on India after Pakistan's first T20I win vs Australia

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed delivered an impressive bowling performance in the first T20I against Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, playing a key role in his team’s victory. However, it was not just his on-field impact that grabbed attention. Abrar once again displayed his controversial wicket celebration, something he had largely stayed away from in recent times.

The celebration, in which Abrar gestures batters back to the pavilion with a pointed signal near his head, has sparked debate in the past. It became particularly controversial during the Champions Trophy last year when he performed it after dismissing India’s Shubman Gill. Following the backlash, Abrar had stated in interviews that he would avoid the celebration going forward.

But after Pakistan’s win against Australia, the spinner appeared unapologetic when asked about its return and even made a veiled remark aimed at Team India.

Abrar Ahmed’s response sparks fresh debate

Speaking at the post-match press conference after the first T20I against Australia, Abrar was asked whether fans could expect to see the celebration again during the T20 World Cup 2026. A journalist questioned if the celebration was a one-off moment or something he planned to continue.

Responding candidly, Abrar said, “I will do it whenever I feel like it. There are some teams against whom I will definitely continue doing it.” Although he did not name any team directly, the comment was widely seen as a reference to India.

India vs Pakistan clash on February 15

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group for the T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on February 7. The much-anticipated clash between the two arch-rivals is scheduled for February 15. Pakistan are slated to play all their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka.

However, uncertainty still surrounds Pakistan’s participation, as the PCB chairman recently stated that a final decision regarding logistics and arrangements would be taken soon.

Pakistan beat Australia in First T20I

Pakistan secured a convincing 22-run victory over Australia in the first T20I. Batting first, Pakistan posted 168 runs, with Saim Ayub surprisingly emerging as the top scorer with 40 runs, while captain Salman Ali Agha contributed 39.

In response, Australia were restricted to 146, largely due to Abrar’s outstanding spell. The spinner bowled four economical overs, picking up two wickets for just 10 runs, proving decisive in Pakistan’s win.

With form, confidence, and controversy all coming together, Abrar Ahmed has once again placed himself firmly in the spotlight ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.