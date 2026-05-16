‘Absolute Nonsense’: Former CSK legend SLAMS Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration

Akash Singh grabbed attention in Lucknow not only for his bowling but also for the way he celebrated his wickets against Chennai Super Kings. The young LSG pacer took out a small chit from his pocket after every wicket during the match, and the celebration quickly became a major talking point among fans and former cricketers.

Akash finished with three wickets in Lucknow Super Giants’ seven-wicket win over CSK and played an important role in putting the Chennai batting lineup under pressure early in the innings.

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Akash Singh’s celebration sparks debate during IPL 2026

The message written on the chit reportedly read: “#Akkionfire – Akash knows how to take wickets in a T20 game.“

The moment soon became a major talking point online, with fans and former cricketers reacting to the growing trend of players pulling out written messages during IPL 2026 matches after wickets or milestones. Players like Urvil Patel and Raghu Sharma have also used similar celebrations earlier this season.

However, not everyone appeared impressed by the idea.

Akash Singh gets both CSK openers.



-Rate this celebrationðŸ¤”



pic.twitter.com/BqrwBhiusU — Cricupsdaily (@cricupsdaily) May 15, 2026

Ambati Rayudu says ‘chit celebration’ should be banned

Former India and CSK batter Ambati Rayudu strongly criticised the trend while speaking on ESPNcricinfo’s TimeOut show. The former CSK player said he was not a fan of players carrying notes during matches.

“I think they should ban this chit business, absolute nonsense. I don’t think they’re supposed to bring chits anyway,” Rayudu said.

Rayudu also questioned how the celebration was planned and joked about the people who may have encouraged Akash to go ahead with it.

“I just want to know at what point today he thought, ‘Hey, this will be awesome, I’ll pull this out on TV, and everybody will think I’m cool.’. I also want to know which friends backed him and told him it was a great idea,” He said.

“I think that’s his manifestation. It may not go down well with a lot of people, but it’s kind of funny and a bit of rubbish,” he added.

Mitchell McClenaghan and Dale Steyn also react

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan also shared his views on the trend and said young players should focus more on performances instead of celebrations.

“I’m actually surprised with some of this generation coming through. You put your fingers up after your first real IPL performance when people have only just learnt your name. I find it all very fascinating,” he said.

Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn also reacted on social media and felt the trend had already lost its charm.

“Time to put the papers away. It ain’t trending anymore. Actually, to be honest, it never really was,” Steyn posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Akash Singh explains reason behind viral celebration

Despite the criticism, Akash defended his celebration style and said the chit simply acts as motivation for him during matches.

“It just gives me motivation. There is no special reason behind it. Whatever motivates me during the game, I’ll keep backing it,” Akash said in a video released by IPL on X.

Akash Singh shines with ball in LSG win over CSK

Apart from the celebration, Akash also made a major impact with the ball against Chennai Super Kings. He dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel early in the innings to put CSK under pressure.

Lucknow Super Giants later completed a comfortable chase of 188, with Mitchell Marsh smashing 90 off just 38 balls to seal the victory.

Also Read: Justin Langer calls Akash Singh ‘Most Professional Player’ after match winning spell vs CSK

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