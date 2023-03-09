'Absolutely Rubbish': Rohit Sharma Fumes On Ravi Shastri For Calling Team Overconfident

Rohit Sharma said 'Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, he knows what sort of mindset we have.'

New Delhi: India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at former India coach Ravi Shastri for calling team India overconfident. As India were thrashed by Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Indore, Shastri reflected on India's defeat and said the team was a bit overconfident and took things for granted.

"This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down. I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse," said Shastri on air after the match ended.

Responding to Shastri's words, Rohit rubbished the claims and said that Ravi himself has been in the dressing room and he knows that the team is ruthless but not over-confident.

"Honestly, when you win two games and people on the outside feel that we are overconfident, it's absolutely rubbish, because you want to do your best in all four games."

"Ravi himself has been in this dressing room, he knows what sort of mindset we have," said Rohit as quoted by FoxSport

India are set to take on Austraia in the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series from March 9 in Ahmedabad.