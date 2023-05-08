Abu Dhabi T10 And SAMP Army Come Together For New US Masters T10 League

New Delhi: The T Ten Global Sports, organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 and US-based SAMP Army Cricket Franchise announced the inaugural season of the US Masters T10 league in the United States in Dallas, Texas.

The thrilling 10-over format matches will have legendary cricketers who have retired from the international format but also as well as young stars who will begin their careers in the sport.

Ritesh Patel, the owner of SAMP Army Cricket Franchise - one of the main organisers of the American edition & League partner - said, "Excited to bring this fast explosive cricket format to the USA. Players participating in this tournament have huge following all over the globe and this is a great opportunity for American fans to witness this for the first time on American soil."

After six momentous editions of the Abu Dhabi T10, and an upcoming Indian Masters League, T Ten Global Sports are thrilled to announce the inaugural edition of US Masters T10 League in USA.

"T10 was founded in 2017 to bring to the format of a fast game like football and we are in the US now after 6 years. Since this is a fast, energetic and action-based sport we thought US would be great destination for a format like this. "

The launch of the US Masters T10 League saw in attendance cricketers like Corey Anderson, Misbah Ul Haq, Shiv Narain Chanderpaul and other USA National and Domestic players.

"It's a great honour to be a part of this format in the US, especially at this age. Everyone wants the older players to play again and so US Masters T10 will be a success", Misbah Ul Haq.

To embed the sport of cricket within the audience of America, other US sporting stars are also joining by buying ownership within teams.

NBA Superstar Spencer Dinwiddie is joining the Morrisville Unity team.

"I am super excited to be a part of the US Masters T10 League and working along side Shaji Ul Mulk and Ritesh Patel that are introducing this growing international sport of Cricket to America."

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the NY Giants NFL team says "I'm excited to be an apart of a growing international sport of Cricket coming to America." As he joins the NY Warriors T-10 Team

The league will see 6 Teams competing in the new fastest Cricket format.

The new logo of the USA T10 was also revealed here.