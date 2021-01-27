Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Streaming

The latest edition of Abu Dhabi T10 League will get underway from January 27 with eight teams set to battle it out for the trophy. The teams have been divided into two groups of four each. Each team faces the other once in the group stage. The standings after this stage will determine who plays whom in the Super League stage that starts from February 1. Maratha Arabians are the defending champions and will aim to become the first team to win back-to-back titles after having revamped their squad entirely for the latest season.

A host of top stars including Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Mohammad Amir will be part of the 10-day event.

Here is all you need to know about the league:

When is Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Starting?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will start from Thursday, January 28 and end on February 6, 2021.

What are the timings of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Matches?

Three matches will be played per day during the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 matches. The timings are 5:30 pm IST, 7:45 pm IST and 10:00 pm IST. The third place play-off and finale have been scheduled for February 6.

Where is the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 being played?

All the matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 matches on TV can be watched on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 will be streamed live on Sonyliv App in India.

What are the squads for Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?

Maratha Arabians: Sompal Kami, Shoaib Malik, Ishan Malhorta, Maroof Merchant, Syed Shah, Abdul Shakoor, Pravin Tambe, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Laurie Evans, Amjad Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain

Bangla Tigers: Aryan Lakra, Tom Moores, Chirag Suri, Isuru Udana, Mujeeb ur Rahman, David Wiese, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Johnson Charles, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Andre Fletcher, Mahedi Hasan, Adam Hose, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Irfan, Karim Janat

Deccan Gladiators: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Rampaul, Mohammad Shahzad, Hamdan Tahir, Imran Tahir, Hafeez ur Rehman, Zeeshan Zameer, Aaron Summers, Imtiaz Ahmed, Prashant Gupta, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Ingram, Azam Khan, Zahoor Khan, Lahiru Kumara, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard

Pune Devils: Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Thisara Perera, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain

Qalandars: Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Chris Jordan, Maaz Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Fayyaz Ahmed, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Khurshid Anwar

Team Abu Dhabi: Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Karthik Meiyappan, Rohan Mustafa, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh Jnr, Luke Wright, Najibullah Zadran, Ben Cox, Avishka Fernando, Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Leonardo Julien, Kushal Malla

Delhi Bulls: Ali Khan, Evin Lewis, Adam Lyth, Mohammad Nabi, Sherfane Rutherford, Waqar Salamkheil, Dasun Shanaka, Nyeem Young, Sheraz Ahmad, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Dushmantha Chameera, Kashif Daud, Fidel Edwards, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Northern Warriors: Wahab Riaz, Wayne Parnell, Junaid Siddique, Lendl Simmons, Ansh Tandon, Maheesh Theekshana, Amir Yamin, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Nuwan Pradeep

What is the schedule of Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021?