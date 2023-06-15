Advertisement

ACC Announces Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Confirms Pakistan, Sri Lanka As Joint Hosts

ACC has announced the official schedule of Asia Cup 2023. Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be hosting the tournament.

Updated: June 15, 2023 4:37 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Asian Cricket Council has officially confirmed that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be hosting the Asia Cup 2023 which will be held from August 31st to 17th September. ACC made this announcement via a press release.

"We are delighted to announce that the Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches. The tournament will be hosted in a hybrid model with four matches being held in Pakistan, and the remaining nine matches being played in Sri Lanka," said the ACC press release.

"The 2023 Edition will feature two groups, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will then face off in the final. We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to witness this celebration of cricket at its finest," the release further stated.

Asia Cup Returns To Pakistan After 15 Years

Pakistan will be hosting the Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years. The tournament will be played in the same format as last year, first group stage then super four, and final. Team India and Pakistan can potentially clash against each other three times.

The tournament can also see the return of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul back into the Indian side. All three stars are in rehab currently and will like to use this tournament to get back in touch before the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 set to be hosted by India entirely for the fist time.

