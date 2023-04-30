Advertisement

ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Final - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squads

ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Final - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squads

Here are the live-streaming details of Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, 24th ODI and final of the ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup.

Updated: April 30, 2023 12:28 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Kirtipur: The ACC men's ODI Premier Cup is in its last phase as Group A- Nepal's toppers will lock horns against Group B- UAE table toppers to gain a spot in the Asia Cup 2023. Both the teams have played good cricket and shown tremendous improvement in their game.

 

Here are the live-streaming details of Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, 24th ODI and final of the ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI Date And Venue

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI will be played at the TU Cricket ground, Kirtipur, Nepal on May 1. The match will start at 8:45 AM IST.

 

Where to watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI on TV Channels and Live Streaming

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI can be watched on FanCode app. No TV Channels will broadcast the Nepal vs UAE ODI in India.

 

Squads

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Lalit Rajbanshi

 

UAE

Muhammad Wasim (Captain), Ayan Khan, Ansh Tandon, Aryan Lakra, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddiqui, Karthik Meiyappan, Matiullah, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma, 13. Vritya Arvind, and Zahoor Khan.

Also Read

More News ›
ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Final - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squads
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Kuwait vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: KUW vs OMA Live Cricket Score, 3/4 Place Play off match Live cricket score at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Live Score-Kuwait vs Oman Live Cricket Score and Updates: KU...

BCC vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 32: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

BCC vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 32: Capta...

ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Final - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squads

ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Fi...

'Fortunate To Have A Captain Like MS Dhoni': CSK's Devon Conway Credits MSD For Top Run In IPL 2023

'Fortunate To Have A Captain Like MS Dhoni': CSK's Devon Con...

Virat Kohli Shadow Practices Faf Du Plessis At RCB Net Session, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Shadow Practices Faf Du Plessis At RCB Net Sessi...

Advertisement