ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, Final - Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Squads

Here are the live-streaming details of Nepal vs United Arab Emirates, 24th ODI and final of the ACC Men's ODI Premier Cup.

Kirtipur: The ACC men's ODI Premier Cup is in its last phase as Group A- Nepal's toppers will lock horns against Group B- UAE table toppers to gain a spot in the Asia Cup 2023. Both the teams have played good cricket and shown tremendous improvement in their game.

Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI Date And Venue Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI will be played at the TU Cricket ground, Kirtipur, Nepal on May 1. The match will start at 8:45 AM IST.

Where to watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI on TV Channels and Live Streaming Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 24th ODI can be watched on FanCode app. No TV Channels will broadcast the Nepal vs UAE ODI in India.

Squads Nepal Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Bhim Sharki, Pratish GC, Lalit Rajbanshi