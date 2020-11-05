India cricket captain Virat Kohli turns 32 today. Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, Kohli has already established his greatness having tasted success across formats. <p></p> <p></p>He has so far scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket after making his debut in August 2008. <p></p> <p></p>He has 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries to his name. <p></p> <p></p>Currently, Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday evening. <p></p> <p></p>Wishes are pouring from all around with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others posting birthday greetings on Twitter. <p></p> <p></p>Happy Birthday Virat Kohli soon became one of the top trends in India. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a>! All the best for the coming season. <p></p>Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. <a href="https://t.co/i0FYyuzSlH">pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH</a></p> <p></p> Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) <a href="https://twitter.com/sachin_rt/status/1324240241742516224?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a>! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho &#x2764;&#xfe0f; all the best for the playoffs! Hope <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> turns it around this time &#x1f44a;&#x1f3fb; <a href="https://t.co/wFjKA6jlwj">pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj</a></p> <p></p> Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) <a href="https://twitter.com/YUVSTRONG12/status/1324206887848407041?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayVirat?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayVirat</a> <a href="https://t.co/qNlIYgNyvs">pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs</a></p> <p></p> Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) <a href="https://twitter.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/1324211317591494657?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Many more happy returns of the day <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> . May you find ever more joy, success and love. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayViratKohli</a></p> <p></p> VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) <a href="https://twitter.com/VVSLaxman281/status/1324182074241155072?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a>. Best wishes &amp; lots of success ahead.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HappyBirthdayViratKohili?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HappyBirthdayViratKohili</a> &#x1f389;&#x1f389; <a href="https://t.co/Q6zDGIclTw">pic.twitter.com/Q6zDGIclTw</a></p> <p></p> Suresh Raina&#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3; (@ImRaina) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRaina/status/1324181577526435842?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"> 2011 World Cup-winner <p></p> 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket <p></p> Most Test wins as Indian captain <p></p> Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)</p> <p></p>Wishing <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamIndia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamIndia</a> captain <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> a very happy birthday. &#x1f44f;&#x1f382; <p></p> <p></p>Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa &#x1f3a5;&#x1f447; <p></p> <p></p> BCCI (@BCCI) <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1324177112232853504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When you have 70 centuries and 104 fifties, it's easy for a 35-run knock to be forgotten!</p> <p></p>But this shouldn't be coming in at 31/2 in a CWC final, a young Virat Kohli held his own to play a crucial role in &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;'s win &#x1f64c; <p></p> <p></p>Is this underrated knock among his top three in ODIs? <a href="https://t.co/5CwGwja2sb">pic.twitter.com/5CwGwja2sb</a> <p></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1324208006364618753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Birthday <a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a>! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! &#x1f388;&#x1f382; <a href="https://t.co/BPbexTI1OY">pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY</a></p> <p></p> Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImIshant/status/1324197570680250369?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Here's wishing Kohli a very happy birthday.