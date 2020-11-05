India cricket captain Virat Kohli turns 32 today. Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen to have played the game, Kohli has already established his greatness having tasted success across formats.

He has so far scored over 20,000 runs in international cricket after making his debut in August 2008.

He has 70 centuries and 104 half-centuries to his name.

Currently, Kohli is leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2020 in the UAE where they will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday evening.

Wishes are pouring from all around with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others posting birthday greetings on Twitter.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli soon became one of the top trends in India.

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! All the best for the coming season. Continue inspiring. Have a blessed and healthy year ahead. pic.twitter.com/i0FYyuzSlH Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2020

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Many more happy returns of the day @imVkohli . May you find ever more joy, success and love. #HappyBirthdayViratKohli VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2020

2011 World Cup-winner 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket Most Test wins as Indian captain Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men’s) Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday. 👏🎂 Let’s revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa 🎥👇 BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

When you have 70 centuries and 104 fifties, it’s easy for a 35-run knock to be forgotten! But this shouldn’t be coming in at 31/2 in a CWC final, a young Virat Kohli held his own to play a crucial role in 🇮🇳’s win 🙌 Is this underrated knock among his top three in ODIs? pic.twitter.com/5CwGwja2sb ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! 🎈🎂 pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2020

Here’s wishing Kohli a very happy birthday.