ACW vs ICV Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 13 of ECS T10 – Vienna at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 19, 4:30 PM IST Wednesday

ACW vs ICV Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match 13 of ECS T10 - Vienna at Seebarn Cricke

ACW vs ICV Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna Prediction ECS T10 Vienna – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACW vs ICV, 13th Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: In their first meeting of the league, Indian CC defeated Austria CC by by four wickets on Tuesday. Batting first, Austria scored 87/8 with Hassan Ashfaq scoring 22 off 15 while Kumud Jha and Daud Zadran took two wickets apiece. Indian CC overhauled the target with two deliveries to spare as opener Ahmad Ghani top-scored for them, hitting 29 off 15.

Here’s Wednesday’s schedule (Time in IST)

#Austria CC Wien vs Salzburg CC, 12:30 PM

#Pakistan CC vs Afghan CC 2:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna, 4:30 PM

#Salzburg CC vs Pakistan CC, 6:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC, 8:30 PM

The five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Austria CC Wien and Indian CC Vienna will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

ACW vs ICV My Dream11 Team

Naveed Hassan (captain), Noor Ahmadzai (vice-captain), Aman Ahmadzai, Sadiq Mohamad, Jaweed Sadran, Itibarshah Deedar, Baseer Khan, Zeshan Arif, Khybar Malyar, Zabi Ibrahim, Sikander Hayat

Austria CC Wien vs Indian CC Vienna Full Squads

ACW: Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran

ICV: Abhijeet Khamborkar, Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain

