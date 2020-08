ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match 2 of ECS T10 – Vienna Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 17, 2:30 PM IST Monday

ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match 2 of ECS T10 - Vienna Match at Seebar

ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Austria Cricket Club Wien vs Pakistan Cricket Club Prediction ECS T10 Dresden – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ACW vs PAK-CC, 2nd Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The second match will be played between Austria Cricket Club Wien and Pakistan Cricket Club as non-stop T10 cricketing action continues in Europe with Vienna the latest to host a five-day cricket series.

Here’s today’s schedule

#Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 12:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Pakistan CC, 2:30 PM

#Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC, 4:30 PM

#Austria CC Wien vs Vienna Afghan CC, 6:30 PM

#Pakistan CC vs Salzburg CC, 8:30 PM

Five teams will feature in 24 matches from August 17 to August 21.

TOSS – The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the first match between Austria Cricket Club Wien and Pakistan Cricket Club will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria

ACW vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

Hassan Ashfaq (captain), Itibarshah Deedar (vice-captain), Sikander Hayat, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Prannav Khanna, Arslan Arif, Amar Naeem, Zeshan Arif, Amit Parihar, Lakmal Kasthuri

Austria Cricket Club Wien vs Pakistan Cricket Club Full Squads

ACW: Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar, Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash

PAK-CC: Usman Gol, Abdullah Akbarjan, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Arsalan Arif, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Shadnan Khan, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed

