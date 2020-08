ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Vienna At Seebarn Cricket Ground, August 20, 6:30 PM IST Thursday

ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today's Match ECS T10 - Vienna At Seebarn Cri

ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The ECS T10- Vienna match between Salzburg CC and Pakistan CC on August 19 (Wednesday) was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, Salzburg CC lost wickets at crucial intervals and were restricted to 74/6 in their allotted 10 overs. For Pakistan CC, Sikander Hayat took two wickets. In reply, Pakistan CC rode on Bilal Zalmai’s unbeaten 16-ball 46, studded with four boundaries and as many maximums, to cross the line with eight wickets and 35 balls to spare.

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Vienna toss for the league match between Austria Wien CC and Pakistan CC will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground

ACW vs PAK-CC My Dream11 Team

A Arif, J Bahramkhil, Z Arif, T Rezai, H Ashfaq (c), S Khan (vc), N Hassan, B Zalmai, S Hayat, J Sadran, S Gill

Austria Wien CC vs Pakistan CC Full Squads

ACW: Sharan Gill, Chetan Khanna, Sarfaraz Zadran, Jamil Bahramkhil, Navin Wijesekera, Satyam Subhash, Lakmal Kasthuri, Farhan Mohideen, Prannav Khanna, Sukhjinder Parmar, Iqbal Hossain, Ali Rahemi, Rakib Islam, Taqui Rezai, Kanth Chopra, Hassan Ashfaq, Amit Parihar

PAK-CC: Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Sadran, Usman Gol, Shadnan Kham

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ACW Dream11 Team/ PAK-CC Dream11 Team/ Pakistan CC Dream11 Team/ Austria Wien CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more