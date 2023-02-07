Adam Gilchirst Feels Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Best Chance For Australia To Win A Series In India

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist has made a huge prediction about Australia's chances in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, set to get underway on February 9 in Nagpur. Gilchrist said the current Australian team is the best team to tour India post the 2004 tour, where Australia emerged victorious, and it is their best chance to end a series win drought in India. Gilchrist, however, was quick to admit that winning in India won't be a cakewalk for the Pat Cummins-led side.

"There's not going to be anything easy and it's not going to be a walk in the park, but it is their best chance and I expect them to do really, really well," the Fox Cricket talent and commentator told AAP as quoted by DailyMail.

"The balance of their squad and how experienced the team is now is important."

The southpaw also pointed out that Australia have played in similar conditions recently and the experience should come in handy for the team. Australia played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year and claimed victories in both series. They beat Pakistan 1-0 in a tense series and then won two Tests in Sri Lanka.

"They've had a number of tours to subcontinental countries to gain and learn from and that was what held us up in 2004," Gilchrist said

"We were very well planned and prepared due to the experiences we had, both positive and negative, previously in the subcontinent.

"This group of players has built up that bank of knowledge and the skills that they have, so they have a very good chance of winning," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Australia have a massive selection headache ahead of the series opener as star pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the first test. Scott Boland and Lance Morris are in line to play the first Test.