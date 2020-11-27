Legendary cricketer Adam Gilchrist has apologised after his commentary gaffe in the series opening first ODI between India and Australia being played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. While commentating during the match, Gilchrist mistakenly offered his condolences to Navdeep Saini after mentioning he had lost his father.

However, it was Mohammed Siraj whose father passed away recently due an illness.

New Zealand pacer Mitchell MccLenaghan along with few fans pointed out Gilchrist’s mistake on Twitter with the Australian acknowledging his error and apologising to both Siraj and Saini.

“Yes, thanks @anshu2912 I realize I was mistaken in my mention. Huge apologies for my error, to both @navdeepsaini96 and Mohammed Siraj,” Gilchrist wrote.

Siraj, who was offered by BCCI to fly back to India for his father’s funeral, opted to stay put in Australia with his India teammates as he prepares for the upcoming Test series.

“My father was my biggest support, it’s a big loss for me. My father’s wish was to see me play for India. My mindset is to fulfill his dream. My father is not here in this world but he is with me all the time,” Siraj told BCCI. “My mom reminded me of my father’s dreams. She asked me to stay there and perform well for India and fulfill my father’s dream.”

Siraj is part of India’s Test squad and will hope to make his debut during the series that gets underway from December 17.

India will take on Australia in three ODIs, as many T20Is and a four-match Test series during what is their first international assignment since the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year in March.

The ODI series got underway from Friday in Sydney with Cricket Australia allowing fans to attend the match.