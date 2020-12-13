Adam Gilchrist Feels Steve Smith Should be Made Captain

Ahead of the Test series between India and Australia, former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist reckons Steve Smith should be reinstated as the skipper if he is good enough to take up the responsibility as everybody deserves a second chance.

“I see no reason why someone shouldn’t have a second chance and if part of that is the captaincy for Steve Smith if he’s the right guy and the most obvious candidate, I can’t see a reason why he shouldn’t be allowed to do it,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

“If Cricket Australia and the selectors feel that way, and Steve Smith is keen to do it, I think they should make him vice-captain immediately. And whenever those opportunities come up when Painey (Paine) finishes, when Finchy (Finch) finishes he just assumes it like any normal, natural progression,” Gilchrist added.

Smith would hold the key for the hosts as he is the premier batsman of the side and has been in good form in the recently concluded limited-overs series.

Since his comeback to international cricket following the ball-tampering scandal in Cape Town, Smith has been the highest-scorer for the Australian team in 2019 and played a pivotal role in the Ashes in England.

Due to the ban following the ball-tampering scandal, Smith was banned from playing the game for a year. He was not a part of the 2018-19 series against India at home.

Virat Kohli-led India beat Australia 2-1 in the last tour in Tests.