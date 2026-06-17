IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Adam Zampa and Joel Davis’ heroics guide Australia to first T20I win over Bangladesh

Adam Zampa and Joel Davis’ heroics guide Australia to first T20I win over Bangladesh

Adam Zampa and Joel Davis' impressive performance helped Australia defeat Bangladesh by four wickets in the first T20I.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 17, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Published On Jun 17, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 17, 2026, 07:26 PM IST

Australia beat Bangladesh by four wickets in first T20I

Australia beat Bangladesh by four wickets in first T20I of the series

Australia won the first match of the T20 series against Bangladesh by 4 wickets at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Wednesday. Adam Zampa and Joel Davis played a key role in Australia’s victory, taking 6 wickets together. The visiting team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh bowled out for 131 as Zampa and Davies shine

After losing the ODI series 1-2, the Australian team will look to salvage its honour by winning the T20 series on its tour of Bangladesh. The next two matches of the T20 series are to be played at the same ground on June 19 and 21.

In Chattogram, Bangladesh, after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for 131 runs in 19 overs. Opening pair Saif Hasan and Tanzid Hasan added 26 runs for the first wicket.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Tanzid returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs. After this pair broke, the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Parvez Hussain and Abdul Gaffar each scored 10 runs, while Soumya Sarkar made 17 runs.

Bangladesh had lost nine wickets by the score of 108, when Mehidy Hasan, along with Mustafizur Rahman, scored 23 runs in 12 balls for the last wicket to take the team to a respectable score. Mehidy Hasan remained unbeaten on 29 runs off 22 balls with four fours.

For the opposition, Adam Zampa (18/3) and Joel Davies (17/3) took three wickets each, while Matt Renshaw took two wickets. Spencer Johnson and Nikhil Chaudhary took one wicket each.

Cooper Connolly’s 47 and a composed finish help Australia chase down 132 with 10 balls to spare

In response, Australia won the match in 18.2 overs. Australia suffered their first loss with Josh Inglis (5) at the score of 13. Captain Mitchell Marsh (13) then added 25 runs for the second wicket with Cooper Connolly.

Australia had lost two wickets for 38 in 4.5 overs. From there, Connolly, along with Tim David, added 40 runs in 28 balls for the third wicket.

Connolly was dismissed for 47 runs in 27 balls, including three sixes and four fours. Matt Renshaw and Nikhil Chaudhary then added 18 runs each to bring Australia closer to victory. Joel Davies (7 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (4 not out) secured the victory for the visitors with 10 balls remaining.

Abdul Saqlain took two wickets for Bangladesh. Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, and Rishad Hussain each took one wicket.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Ishan-Gill achieve massive milestone for India with stunning partnership against Afghanistan in the second ODI

Ishan-Gill achieve massive milestone for India with stunning partnership against Afghanistan in the second ODI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles continue as India A star falls for 38 after two lifelines vs Afghanistan A

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struggles continue as India A star falls for 38 after two lifelines vs Afghanistan A
SLC likely to take strict actions after heated exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players

SLC likely to take strict actions after heated exchange between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sri Lanka A players
PCB draws the line: Skip domestic cricket, risk you contract

PCB draws the line: Skip domestic cricket, risk you contract

Latest News

Australia defeat Bangladesh by four wickets in first T20I of the series

Shreyas Iyer surpasses Virat Kohli and achieves a huge milestone vs AFG

Ishan-Gill achieve a huge milestone for India vs Afghanistan in the ODI series

Sooryavanshi falls for 38 despite two lifelines against Afghanistan A

Vaibhav or Sri Lankan Cricketer: Who made mistake?

Who is Prince Yadav? Delhi pacer who just earned his India debut

Editor's Pick

Ishan-Gill achieve massive milestone for India with stunning partnership against Afghanistan in the second ODI

Ishan-Gill achieve massive milestone for India with stunning partnership against Afghanistan in the second ODI
Who is Prince Yadav? Delhi pacer makes India ODI debut against Afghanistan after impressive IPL 2026

Who is Prince Yadav? Delhi pacer makes India ODI debut against Afghanistan after impressive IPL 2026
Suryakumar Yadav to leave Mumbai Indians? Robin Uthappa predicts shock KKR return and Gautam Gambhir reunion

Suryakumar Yadav to leave Mumbai Indians? Robin Uthappa predicts shock KKR return and Gautam Gambhir reunion
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will spinners dominate at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow?

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Pitch Report: Will spinners dominate at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow?
Today’s Cricket Match Schedule: India, Australia, England & South Africa headline seven big matches

Today’s Cricket Match Schedule: India, Australia, England & South Africa headline seven big matches
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi creates World Cup history as Argentina defeat Algeria 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi creates World Cup history as Argentina defeat Algeria 3-0