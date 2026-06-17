Adam Zampa and Joel Davis’ heroics guide Australia to first T20I win over Bangladesh

Australia won the first match of the T20 series against Bangladesh by 4 wickets at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Wednesday. Adam Zampa and Joel Davis played a key role in Australia’s victory, taking 6 wickets together. The visiting team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh bowled out for 131 as Zampa and Davies shine

After losing the ODI series 1-2, the Australian team will look to salvage its honour by winning the T20 series on its tour of Bangladesh. The next two matches of the T20 series are to be played at the same ground on June 19 and 21.

In Chattogram, Bangladesh, after winning the toss and opting to bat, were bowled out for 131 runs in 19 overs. Opening pair Saif Hasan and Tanzid Hasan added 26 runs for the first wicket.

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Tanzid returned to the pavilion after scoring 10 runs. After this pair broke, the team lost wickets at regular intervals. Parvez Hussain and Abdul Gaffar each scored 10 runs, while Soumya Sarkar made 17 runs.

Bangladesh had lost nine wickets by the score of 108, when Mehidy Hasan, along with Mustafizur Rahman, scored 23 runs in 12 balls for the last wicket to take the team to a respectable score. Mehidy Hasan remained unbeaten on 29 runs off 22 balls with four fours.

For the opposition, Adam Zampa (18/3) and Joel Davies (17/3) took three wickets each, while Matt Renshaw took two wickets. Spencer Johnson and Nikhil Chaudhary took one wicket each.

Cooper Connolly’s 47 and a composed finish help Australia chase down 132 with 10 balls to spare

In response, Australia won the match in 18.2 overs. Australia suffered their first loss with Josh Inglis (5) at the score of 13. Captain Mitchell Marsh (13) then added 25 runs for the second wicket with Cooper Connolly.

Australia had lost two wickets for 38 in 4.5 overs. From there, Connolly, along with Tim David, added 40 runs in 28 balls for the third wicket.

Connolly was dismissed for 47 runs in 27 balls, including three sixes and four fours. Matt Renshaw and Nikhil Chaudhary then added 18 runs each to bring Australia closer to victory. Joel Davies (7 not out) and Xavier Bartlett (4 not out) secured the victory for the visitors with 10 balls remaining.

Abdul Saqlain took two wickets for Bangladesh. Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, and Rishad Hussain each took one wicket.

With IANS Inputs.