Women's IPL To Be Named As Women's Premier League
New Delhi: As many as 10 teams have been selected for the women's IPL. The cities that are shortlisted are Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai. The BCCI secretary gave an update and revealed that Women's IPL will be named as Women's Premier League
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
24 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 90 runs
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
23 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Match Abandoned
Zimbabwe Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 12:45 IST | 07:15 GMT
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
21 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 8 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS