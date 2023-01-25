Breaking News

    Women's IPL To Be Named As Women's Premier League

    Women's IPL To Be Named As Women's Premier League

    Updated: January 25, 2023 3:06 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
    New Delhi: As many as 10 teams have been selected for the women's IPL. The cities that are shortlisted are Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai. The BCCI secretary gave an update and revealed that Women's IPL will be named as Women's Premier League

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    Women's IPL To Be Named As Women's Premier League

    IND Vs NZ ODI: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To Fans' 'Sa...

    Big challenge In Series Against India Will Be From Ravichand...

    PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Clears His Stance On Asia Cup Contr...

    IND v NZ: Conway Blames Lack Of Enough Partnerships For New ...

    Advertisement