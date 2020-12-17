A terrible mix-up between captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane triggered a mini-collapse that saw India handing over the advantage to Australia in the first day-night Test between the two teams in Adelaide on Day 1. Kohli had dug in and scored a fine half-century when he was run-out for 74 in the final session following which Australia landed two more blows to leave India at 233/6 when the day’s play came to an end.

After opting to bat first at the Adelaide Oval, India lost their opening pair cheaply. Prithvi Shaw fell off the second delivery of the match after edging one onto stumps to walk back for a two-ball duck.

Mayank Agarwal tried settling in as alongside Cheteshwar Pujara he battled the Australian pacers who kept a tight line and length throughout the first session. Pat Cummins then produced a ripper that saw the ball sneaking between the bat and pad to crash on the middle stump sending Agarwal (17) back to the dressing room.

With the scorecard reading 32/2, India’s to best batsmen in Pujara and Kohli joined forces and they saw through the remainder of the morning session. In the second session, Pujara began asserting himself more, scoring back-to-back fours off Nathan Lyon.

And they had almost seen off the second session as well but for Lyon who produced an inside edge from the bat of Pujara as the ball flew towards short leg after hitting his pad for Marnus Labuschagne to complete a decent catch. He scored 43.

His dismissal brought Ajinkya Rahane to the middle and together, the duo steered the innings forward in tough conditions. Kohli soon raises his fifty and it seemed the pair had settled in nicely.

However, late into the day, Rahane called for a quick single after pushing one towards mid-0ff. Kohli had committed himself to the run and was halfway down the pitch when his deputy sent him back. By then, it was too late for Kohli to make his way back to safety.

That run-out resulted in Australia tightening the screws with Mitchell Starc trapping Rahane lbw on 42 before Josh Hazlewood taking out Vihari on 16.

Ravichandran Ashwin (15*) and Wriddhiman Saha (9*) saw through the remainder of the day’s play ensuring no further damage to the innings.

Starc finished the day with figures of 2/49 while Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: India 233/6 in 89 overs (Virat Kohli 74, Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Ajinkya Rahane 42; Mitchell Starc 2/49) vs Australia on Day 1