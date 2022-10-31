Adelaide: South Africa and Team India have secured the top two spots in group 2. Every team in the super 12 has played three matches each and is now heading into the final stages. South Africa and Team India are the favorite teams to win the match.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in the first match of the triple-header Sunday and grabbed the second spot for some time. Pakistan took Scott Edwards’ Netherlands out of the semi-finals race and South Africa defeated the Men in Blue to secure the top spot and drop India to the second position.

Team India is in the second spot in group 2 with 4 points after losing their last match against South Africa and would play their next match against Bangladesh on 2nd November at the Adelaide Oval. There were chances of rain playing spoilsport in Team India’s matches at Melbourne and Sydney but luckily the Men in Blue managed to avoid it.

There is a similar kind of forecast for Adelaide on Wednesday. There is a high (70%) chance of showers but with just 1-3 mm rainfall. Winds will be from west to southwesterly 25 to 35 km/h. The chances of rain spoiling the match are still less and hopefully stay like that.

IND vs BAN Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed