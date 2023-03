ADIB vs DUW Dream11 Team Prediction, T20, Match 10: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy, At ICC Academy Ground No 2, 10:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team ADIB vs DUW Dream11 Team Prediction ICCA Ramadan T20 Trophy 2023:

TOSS: The match toss between ADIB vs Dubai Wanderers will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: March 31, Friday, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2

ADIB vs DUW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Willgoss

Batter: Salik Shah, Ethan Dsouza(vc), Aaron Wright, Ammad Jawaid

All-rounder: Brannon Varley(c), Ahsan Shah Shahzad, Danny Pawson

Bowlers: Abdullah Kayani, Avinash Karia, Ali Khurshid Syed

ADIB vs DUW Probable XI

ADIB: Shehzad Chhaya, Saad Jawaid, Ammad Jawaid, Kashif Siddique, Salik Anees, Ali Raja, Ahsan Shah Shahzad, Ajith Mohan, Ali Khurshid Syed, Waheed Ahmed Khan, Shahzad Khan

Dubai Wanderers: Ben Willgoss, Dave Adams, Salik Shah, Ethan Dsouza, Aaron Wright, Danny Pawson, Brannon Varley, Thinus Steyn, Kamran Shaheen, Abdullah Kayani, Avinash Kariai