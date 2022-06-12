AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers – Fight Breaks Out Between India, Afghanistan Players Post India’s 2-1 win

New Delhi: India picked up a brilliant 2-1 win over Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad were the two Indian scorers in the match. The win pushed India to the second spot, tied on 6 points with Group D toppers Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, post the stunning India win, players from both sides got involved in a fight, as reported by a few media channels. As per reports, three Indian and two Afghanistan players got into a brawl, pushing and shoving each other. Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh, who rushed to calm the players down, was also pushed by the Afghan players, who gathered in large numbers. The players pulled each other and traded blows before the players were separated. Why the brawl broke out is still not confirmed.

Speaking about the game, it looked like Afghanistan will hold India for a 0-0 draw before Sunil Chettri rose to the occasion and gave India a lead, courtesy of a freekick in the 86th minute. The delight, however, was short-lived as Afghanistan equalized with a brilliant goal by Zubayr Amir, who produced a sensational header in the 88th minute of the match.

The match once again seemed like ending in a draw but Samad had other ideas. After a fine pass from Ashique Kuruniyan, Samad made room for himself and stroked a brilliant goal that rocketed past the Afghan goalkeeper. India will play their final game of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14.