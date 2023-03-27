Advertisement
AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Online And On TV In India
Here are the details of when and where to watch the 3rd T20I match between Afghanistan and Pakistan online and on TV in India.
AFG vs PAK 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against Afghanistan for the 3rd T2oI which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Monday, March 27 at 9.30 PM IST.
Earlier, Afghanistan showcased another impressive run-chase to beat new-look Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international with one ball remaining and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Sunday. It is the first time that Afghanistan has won a series against a top-six-ranked ICC team.
When will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?
The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be played on Monday, March 27, 2023
Where will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan take place?
The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
What time will the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan start?
The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start at 9:30 PM (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan?
The 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan will not telecasted live on TV.
Where can I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan in India?
The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between Afghanistan and Pakistan match will be available on Fancode app.
