AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:30 PM IST On March 27
Here is the Dream11 Team Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
After losing the T20I series against Afghanistan Pakistan will now look to avoid the whitewash in the third T20I which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on March 27, Monday.
TOSS: The match toss between Afghanistan and Pakistan will take place at 9:00 PM IST
Start Time: March 27, Monday, 09:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium
AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Haris
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran
All-rounders: Imad Wasim (c), Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan
Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi (vc), Ihsanullah, Rashid Khan, Naseem Shah.
AFG vs PAK Probable Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen ul Haq.
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab Tahir, Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Zaman Khan.
