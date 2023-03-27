After losing the T20I series against Afghanistan Pakistan will now look to avoid the whitewash in the third T20I which will be played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on March 27, Monday. Here is the Dream11 Team Of Pakistan vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Best players list of AFG vs PAK, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Pakistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. AFG vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Afghanistan vs Pakistan, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium 09:30 PM IST On March 27.