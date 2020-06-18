Afghanistan star Rashid Khan's mother passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. Rashid penned an emotional message for his mother, Rashid Jana. <p></p> <p></p>"You were my home my mother I had no home but you. I can't believe you are no more with me you will be missed forever. Rest In Peace," tweeted Rashid. <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="1"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-1" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19/status/1273631311337529344" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="3"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"> <p></p>You were my home my mother I had no home but you . i can't believe you are no more with me you will missed forever . Rest In Peace <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MOTHER?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MOTHER</a> &#x1f622;&#x1f622;</p> <p></p> Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) <a href="https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19/status/1273631311337529344?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>With the world already reeling under the pandemic, this comes as a piece of shattering news for the 21-year-old cricketer. <p></p> <p></p>"I regret to say @rashidkhan_19 , #Afghanistan #cricket Star, mother passed away. Our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you, Rashid Jana. May Allah rest her soul in peace. Rashid Jana, May Allah help you in this difficult time," tweeted Afghan journalist Jafar Haand while expressing his grief. <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="0"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-0" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/jafarhaand/status/1273597987881697281" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="2"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I regret to say <a href="https://twitter.com/rashidkhan_19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rashidkhan_19</a> , <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Afghanistan?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Afghanistan</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cricket?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cricket</a> Star, mother passed away. Our hearts are saddened by your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you, Rashid Jana. May Allah rest her soul in peace. <p></p>Rashid Jana, May Allah help you in this difficult time. <a href="https://twitter.com/amirkhan6362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@amirkhan6362</a></p> <p></p> Jafar Haand (@jafarhaand) <a href="https://twitter.com/jafarhaand/status/1273597987881697281?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 18, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Rashid was supposed to feature in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has now been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>