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Afghanistan appoint Rahmat Shah as new ODI and Test captain, Rahmanullah Gurbaz named vice-vaptain

Afghanistan Cricket has entered a new era. Rahmanullah Gurbaz also receives a major leadership role. Here's everything you need to know.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Published On Jul 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 22, 2026, 06:21 PM IST

Rahmat Shah Named ODI and Test Captain

Rahmat Shah Named ODI and Test Captain

Seasoned batter Rahmat Shah has been appointed as Afghanistan’s new Test and ODI captain. Dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been appointed as Rahmat’s vice-captain across both formats, said the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Shah, 33, is replacing Hashmatullah Shahidi, who previously stepped down from the leadership role after leading the side in 55 ODIs since taking over in January 2022, with 27 of them ending in victories. He moves into the top job after serving as the team’s vice-captain in both red-ball and 50-over cricket since May 2021.

ACB thanks Hashmatullah Shahidi for his leadership

The ACB appreciates Hashmatullah Shahidi’s valuable service, dedication, and leadership during his tenure as captain and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors. The Board also wishes Rahmat Shah Zurmati every success in his new role and looks forward to working with him towards achieving the team’s objectives,” the ACB said in its statement.

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Shahidi leaves after a successful captaincy stint

Under Shahidi’s leadership, Afghanistan enjoyed a remarkable run in ODI cricket, winning 27 out of 55 matches. His tenure was highlighted by a stellar sixth-place finish at the 2023 World Cup in India, marked by memorable wins against England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands.

A sixth-place finish in that tournament guaranteed led to them making their debut in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where they recorded another victory over England, though a crucial wash-out against Australia eventually halted their progression to the semi-finals. Shahidi’s tenue also included a maiden bilateral series victory over South Africa. The new leadership duo of Rahmat and Gurbaz will officially take charge during Afghanistan’s upcoming tour of Ireland in August, featuring a five-match ODI series.

ACB backs Rahmat Shah to lead Afghanistan forward

With extensive experience in international cricket, leadership, and the team’s overall structure, Rahmat Shah is well positioned to take on this important responsibility. The ACB is confident that his experience, leadership, and understanding of the team will help Afghanistan achieve further significant success. The Afghanistan Cricket Board wishes both Rahmat Shah Zurmati and Rahmanullah Gurbaz every success in their new leadership roles,” added the ACB.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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