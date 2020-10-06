In a tragic development, Afghanistan top-order batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbed to injuries sustained during a car accident last Friday and died in a hospital on Tuesday. He was 29, <p></p> <p></p>Tarakai was crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a passing car and rushed to a nearby hospital. <p></p> <p></p>"ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman &amp; a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked," Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Tarakai was reportedly in a coma after a head injury. <p></p> <p></p>Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan. <p></p> <p></p>In T20Is, he has made 258 runs including a half-century. His highest score in the format, 90, came against Ireland in Noida in 2017. <p></p> <p></p>He played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>In 33 T20s, he has hit 700 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50. <p></p> <p></p>He recently played in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he represented Mis Ainak Knights. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;