In a tragic development, Afghanistan top-order batsman Najeeb Tarakai succumbed to injuries sustained during a car accident last Friday and died in a hospital on Tuesday. He was 29,

Tarakai was crossing a road in Eastern Nangarhar when he was hit by a passing car and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“ACB and Afghanistan Cricket Loving Nation mourns the heart breaking and grievous loss of its aggressive opening batsman & a very fine human being Najeeb Tarakai (29) who lost his life to a tragic traffic accident leaving us all shocked,” Afghanistan Cricket Board tweeted on Tuesday.

Tarakai was reportedly in a coma after a head injury.

Tarakai made his international debut in March 2014 and has so far played 12 T20Is and one ODI for Afghanistan.

In T20Is, he has made 258 runs including a half-century. His highest score in the format, 90, came against Ireland in Noida in 2017.

He played 24 first-class matches, scoring 2030 runs at 47.20 including six centuries and 10 fifties. In 17 List A matches, he has made 553 runs at 32.52 that includes a century and three half-centuries.

In 33 T20s, he has hit 700 runs at a strike-rate of 127.50.

He recently played in the Shpageeza Cricket League where he represented Mis Ainak Knights.