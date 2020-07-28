Afghanistan Cricket Board Sacks CEO Citing ‘Mismanagement And Misbehaviour’

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has terminated the contract of its Chief Executive Office (CEO) Lutfullah Stanikzai two years before it was to expire.

ACB cited “mismanagement”, “unsatisfactory performance” and “misbehavior with board managers” as the three prime reasons behind their decision in a letter to Stanikzai

“This is to inform you (Stanikzai) that this letter serves as confirmation that your employment contract in the capacity of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afghanistan Cricket Board is terminated effectively. Your last employment date with ACB is July 29, 2020,” the letter read.

Stanikzai spoke with the ACB board members who he claims are unaware of the development.

I spoke to a [ACB] board member and was told that they are not aware” Stanikzai told ESPNcricinfo. “According to ACB constitution, the CEO is appointed by the Board and any decision concerning the CEO should be done by the Board.”

ACB confirmed the termination of contract in a release on Monday saying that “Stanikzai had previously issued verbal and written warnings.”

“The post of Executive Director of the Cricket Board will be announced through open competition and a suitable candidate will be selected keeping in view the principles and policies of Human Resources (HR) of the Board,” the release said.