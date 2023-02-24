Afghanistan Kid With No Arms Wins Hearts As He Plays Cricket With Friends: Watch
An Afghanistani kid has taken over the internet after his video went viral on social media. In the video, you can see the kid playing cricket along with his friends. However, you may question what is special about it.
New Delhi: An Afghanistani kid has taken over the internet after his video went viral on social media. In the video, you can see the kid playing cricket along with his friends. However, you may question what is special about it. What is special about it is that the kid has no arms and is batting without them. He is using his leg to kick the ball instead of a bat to score runs. He even managed to smash a boundary with his kick and his friend on the non-striker's end appreciated him.
The video is also a great example of how children live in a world way beyond any sort of discrimination and hate. Their innocence can overshadow any sort of adversity. The video is inspiring in lots of ways, it also tells us not to give up no matter what we are up against. Afghanistan is going through some harsh times and videos like this not only show the state of people there but also how people are still clinging to hope for better days despite all adversity they have been through in the past couple of years. The boy with no arms has not only won countless hearts but has also inspired many people to not give up.
Who can name this shot?A #defective boy in AFG who has no Hands? playing cricket with his leg without bat or any safety. Watch it and never give up @ACBofficials @ICC @ICCMediaComms @Cricketracker @ESPNcricinfo @WasimJaffer14 @rashidkhan_19 @MohammadNabi007 @RGurbaz_21 pic.twitter.com/QerFsSbVO5 Afghan Atalan (@AfghanAtalan1) February 24, 2023
