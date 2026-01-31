Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 SWOT Analysis: Will Rashid Khan lead them to glory?

Here is the swot analysis of Afghanistan for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Take a look and find out.

Afghanistan cricket team

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, set to begin on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Afghanistan enters the tournament with one of the strongest and greatest squads. However, led by star player Rashid Khan. The squad is filled full of young talent as they are set to showcase their mindset and greatness to win the tournament.

Afghanistan is placed in Group D alongside Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), giving them a mix of challenges and opportunities right from the start.

Here’s a detailed SWOT analysis of Afghanistan’s squad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026

Strengths:

Speaking about the strengths of Afghanistan for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. According to their squad, they have one of the greatest and most dominating spin attacks. The list starts with the experience, as Afghanistan have the strongest spinner, Rashid Khan, in their squad, who is known for his epic performances and ruthless bowling. Along with him, there are Noor Ahmed and Mohammed Nabi added to the team. This is one of the biggest moves played by Afghanistan, as the Indian and Sri Lanka pitches are mostly common, which will benefit spinners. The major advantage of having them in the team is that they are experienced IPL stars.

On the other hand, Afghanistan’s pace of attack is also improving. Which helps them to manage the attacking batting line-up of other teams. However, if you look at their squad, they carry bowlers like Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is known for his work’s unique variations. Along with him, they have Naveen-ul-Haq, who has great bounce and an ability to swing the ball, and he also has different variations.

Next up is their batting line-up. Batting-wise, they have batters like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and all-rounders Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib. These are the batters who are set to dominate the other team’s bowling as they have the skill to score runs in limited-overs.

Weaknesses:

Speaking about the weaknesses of Afghanistan for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, they have a strong team but the biggest problem they would face in the tournament will be their inconsistent batting line-up. As everyone witnessed in the recent T20Is. The Afghanistan team failed to chase big totals or scores. The main issue of the team is the early collapse of the middle order. However, there’s one more weakness of Afghanistan, as their bowling line-up is strong, but they couldn’t get the wickets in the starting overs. Also, the weakness of pacers. One of the biggest of their team is fielding. They need to fix the blunders ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Opportunities:

Afghanistan, after reaching the semi-finals in 2024, has a big opportunity to become a strong top team. The tournament will be played in Asian conditions, which helps their spin bowlers a lot. In their group, matches against Canada and UAE are winnable, making qualification for the Super 8 easier.

The warm-up series against West Indies will help them prepare well. Key players like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb are in great form and can surprise big teams again. Young players such as Noor Ahmad add energy, and their balanced team can perform well in spin-friendly pitches and dew conditions, whether defending small scores or chasing targets.

Threats:

Afghanistan face strong opposition, especially against aggressive teams like New Zealand and South Africa, which can expose their weak batting. Selection issues and a defensive mindset may hurt them in high-scoring games. The dew in night matches and pressure during big chases could further trouble their inconsistent batting. However, they have an unexperienced team, which is a major setback for them in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Afghanistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Rashid Khan (c), Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan vs New Zealand at 11am (05:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Afghanistan vs South Africa at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Afghanistan vs UAE at 11am (05:30 GMT) – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Afghanistan vs Canada at 7pm (13:30 GMT) – MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai