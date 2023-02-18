Afghanistan Tour Of UAE: UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE vs AFG: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd T20I, At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Best players list of UAE vs AFG, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction UAE vs AFG 2023: Best players list of UAE vs AFG, UAE Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between UAE vs AFG will take place at 07:00 PM IST Start Time: 18 February, 07:30 PM IST Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi UAE vs AFG My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Karim Janat, Aayan Khan Afzal Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Junaid Siddique UAE vs AFG Probable XI UAE: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan Afzal, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan and Jawadullah. Afghanistan (AFG): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
