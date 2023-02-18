Afghanistan Tour Of UAE: UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE vs AFG: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd T20I, At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Updated: February 18, 2023 1:39 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between UAE vs AFG will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 18 February, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

UAE vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran, Waseem Muhammad

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa (vc), Karim Janat, Aayan Khan Afzal

Bowlers: Rashid Khan (c), Zahoor Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Junaid Siddique

 

UAE vs AFG Probable XI

UAE: Vriitya Aravind (wk), Waseem Muhammad, CP Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Rohan Mustafa, Aayan Khan Afzal, Zawar Farid, Sanchit Sharma, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan and Jawadullah.

 

Afghanistan (AFG): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen ul Haq.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Afghanistan Tour Of UAE: UAE vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, UAE vs AFG: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, 2nd T20I, At Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
