THE DATES ARE OUT! Yes, the dates for the T20 World Cup to be held later this year are out. The first round will kick off on October 16 in Geelong and the MCG will host the finals on 13th November. The Super 12s is set to start on 22nd October with the defending champions and hosts, Australia, facing against the runners-up of the previous edition – New Zealand. There will be two groups with each group having 6 teams. The first one has Australia, New Zealand, England, Afghanistan as the participants while Group 2 will feature India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh. There will be two more teams in each group which will be selected in the prior round. As is quite common in major ICC tournaments, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan in the Super 12s. The grand MCG is set to host the clash on 23rd October. Thankfully, it is a Sunday so people won’t have to apply for leaves from work!