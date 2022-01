Netherlands, on the other hand, were always going to find it difficult against the quality of Afghan bowling attack. The credit should be given to their bowlers who have been quite effective in the series so far and have managed to restrict Afghanistan to a chaseable total. However, the batting apart from Scott Edwards has failed to step up and Netherlands have never looked like chasing a total in the two ODIs so far. They have some experienced players like Colin Ackermann and Pieter Seelaar in their unit and unless they take more responsibility, the story of the first two ODIs is likely to continue. Can Netherlands put a spirited performance and avoid a whitewash here? Or Will Afghans continue to march on? Stay tuned. Toss and teams sheets in a while.