Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I: Live Streaming, Date, Time, Venue & Probable XI

Pakistan have named Azam Khan in the squad, after his tremendous performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Updated: March 23, 2023 8:47 PM IST
Sharjah: Pakistan will clash against Afghanistan in the 1st T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 25 at 9:30 PM IST. Pakistan have named Azam Khan in the squad, after his tremendous performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL). Skipper Babar Azam has been rested, considering the upcoming series against New Zealand, as 24-year-old Shadab Khan will lead the Pakistani side.

On the other side, Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan in the three match T20I series. Left-handed batter Sediqullah Atal recieved his maiden national call-upaand and is likely to make his international debut.

 

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I Date And Venue

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on March 25. The match will start at 9:30 PM IST.

 

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I TV Channels And Live Streaming

Afghanistan vs Pakistan 1st T20I can be watched on Fancode App. No TV channels are broadcasting the AFG vs PAK T20I series in India.

 

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Probable playing XI:

Pakistan predicted starting line-up: Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Zaman Khan

Afghanistan predicted starting line-up: Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveel-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooq

