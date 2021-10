Afghanistan may be the least experienced side out of all the sub-continent teams but they have no shortage of world-class players when it comes to the shortest format of the game. Their openers Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai pack a punch at the top of the order but their middle order has run-scorers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Najibullah Zadran, who were the key in their last match against Scotland. The spin-twins, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up nine out of the 10 wickets in their last outing and can trouble the best of batting lineups. Afghanistan have a very well-balanced squad, especially for these sort of conditions and will be on a high after thrashing an in-form Scotland team by 130 runs. Yes, Pakistan do have the upper hand but it will be no surprise if Afghanistan are the team to halt their charge. Who will come out on top? Find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.