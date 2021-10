Afghanistan had a mixed outing in the warm-ups but they made sure to take down the defending champions, West Indies in the second warm-up game. The game set up by their openers, Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad, as both the batters knocked half-centuries to give their side a solid start. Their skipper, Mohammad Nabi led from the front and returned with some incredible figures of 4-2-2-3 while defending the chase of 190 runs and Afghanistan got over the line pretty comfortably. With the winning momentum on their side, Afghanistan will be hoping to put the right foot forward. Who will come out on top? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned for toss and more updates.