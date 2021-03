The day has to belong to Hashmatullah Shahidi. He became the first batsman from Afghanistan to score a double century in Test cricket and it’s a moment to cherish for the entire country. After a flop show with the bat in the first Test, this is something they needed and the batting performance like this one will help them immensely. As far as this Test match is concerned, the Afghans hold all the aces and with the pitch starting to get naughty, they would hope that their bowlers do the job for them.