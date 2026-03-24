After 2025 tragedy, RCB spends Rs 70000000, big safety changes at Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have invested in AI-powered security and crowd management at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after the 2025 stampede.

RCB stampede

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) CEO Rajesh Menon has said the franchise has spent nearly Rs 7 crore to upgrade crowd management and safety around the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The stadium saw a tragic stampede on June 4, 2025, during RCB’s IPL trophy celebrations, which resulted in the death of 11 fans. In the aftermath, both RCB and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) were compelled to bolster their security protocols.

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RCB, the defending champions, will play five home matches at Chinnaswamy this season, starting with the IPL 2026 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday.

What RCB CEO Rajesh Menon said

Speaking at the pre-season press meet, Menon explained the steps taken:

“We have invested approximately Rs 7 crore towards enhancing crowd management infrastructure, including multiple baggage scanners and command centres.“

He assured fans of a safe and smooth match-day experience, even though the popular pre-season ‘Unbox’ event has been cancelled this year.

“We have significantly strengthened crowd management measures. We have implemented AI-led CCTV solutions across the stadium, including inside, the concourse, and surrounding areas, powered by an AI tool called Jarvis.

“This system provides real-time alerts, including stand-specific crowd counts, to ensure better monitoring and control. These CCTV feeds will also be accessible to the Commissioner’s office for real-time monitoring,” he said.

Menon added that RCB has followed all guidelines set by the Karnataka state government and the High Court.

“I would like to thank the government for making this possible. It has been a long journey since June 4, and everything has been executed on a war footing. We have worked to follow the SOPs provided by the court and ensure all protocols are in place,” he assured.

New agreement between BCCI, KSCA and RCB

Menon explained the revised roles: “Under the updated agreements between the BCCI, KSCA and RCB, the state association will serve as the lead organiser along with the franchise, and will implement the standard operating procedures, including emergency planning protocols, and indemnify any breach of the stadium agreement.

“These SOPs will be followed by both the franchise and the state association, with specific guidelines also in place for victory parades,” he said.

In the old agreement, RCB was solely responsible for organising events while KSCA only provided the venue.

Better entry, exit and fan movement: Menon

Menon said entry and exit points have been improved to handle crowds better.

“The stadium will also see reworked entry, exit and fan movement protocols based on recommendations from local authorities. Ticket holders will also be entitled to metro access on match days. Parking can be pre-booked, and all stadium gates will open four hours prior to the match,” he added.