Team India pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed his first international wicket after a gap of 459 days on Sunday. In the first T20I against England, Bhuvneshwar dismissed Jos Buttler on a golden duck in the first over of the second T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad. <p></p> <p></p>Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian team after recovering from the injury which he sustained during IPL 2020 in UAE. In the first T20I, Bhuvneshwar failed to pick a wicket as India lost the match by 8 wickets. But the things weren't the same for him in the second match as he plumbed Buttler on the second ball of the first over. Buttler, last time registered a golden duck in 2013 against Australia. <p></p> <p></p>Bhuvneshwar finished the match with the figure of 1/28 in his quota of four overs. <p></p> <p></p>The last time when Bhuvneshwar picked a wicket in an international was on December 11, 2019, against West Indies in Mumbai during a T20I clash where he scalped twice. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, on Sunday, India restricted England for just 164/6 in 20 overs. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur were the pick of the bowlers for India as they claimed two wickets. While Bhuvneshwar and Chahal picked a wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>For England, opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls. <p></p> <p></p>Just when Roy was looking dangerous, he was caught at deep square leg by Bhuvneshwar off Washinton Sundar's bowling in the 12th over. <p></p> <p></p>At 130 for four in the 15th over, England looked well in course of reaching a near 200-run target but the Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly to concede just 34 runs in the last five overs. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: England 164/6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 46, Eoin Morgan 28; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Washington Sundar 2/29).