After a dream debut, Manav Suthar is all set for an English county career

After a dream debut for Indian Test team. India young spinner Manav Suthar is all set to begin his new inning in English conditions after Warwickshire secured his services for the next two rounds of the County Championship.

The 23-year-old arrives at Edgbaston with his reputation soaring following a memorable international debut last week. Playing his first Test for India in the one-off match against Afghanistan, Suthar produced a performance that immediately caught attention, claiming 6-33 in the first innings before adding another wicket in the second to finish with match figures of 7-62.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I’m hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title,” Suthar said in a statement released by the county club.

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Warwickshire view the signing as both an opportunity to strengthen their bowling resources and a chance to bring one of India’s most highly regarded young spinners into the dressing room at a pivotal stage of the season.

“We’re delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears at a really exciting time for the team. We’ve played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack. It shows how highly heâ€™s rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it’s going to be great to have him around the group,” said Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas.

Suthar’s rise through the ranks has been steady and impressive. A product of Rajasthan’s domestic system, he built a formidable first-class record long before his international breakthrough, collecting 129 wickets in just 29 matches. His ability to extract sharp turn and bounce has made him one of the most talked-about young spinners in Indian cricket.

His reputation grew as India prepared for the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he worked as a net bowler and reportedly impressed senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. An admirer of veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Suthar has also received praise from Ashwin himself. Ashwin pointed out the young cricketer’s skill in creating significant revolutions on the ball, a quality seen as a hallmark of top-tier spin bowlers.

Suthar is expected to be available for the Bears’ Championship clash against Yorkshire at Scarborough from June 12 to 15 before remaining with the squad for the away fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week.

( Inputs from IANS )