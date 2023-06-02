After Asia Cup 2023, BCCI Likely To Push For Moving Champions Trophy Out Of Pakistan
The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be played in Pakistan but BCCI has taken a clear stance that they won't send team India to Pakistan anytime soon so the board is keen on pushing ICC and moving the Champions Trophy out of Pakistan.
New Delhi: The BCCI vs PCB tussle over Asia Cup has reached a critical stage. As per reports, the BCCI has rejected PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup and has mandated PCB to either accept the proposal and play in Sri Lanka or they have an option of pulling out of the tournament. The PCB in all circumstances will not bow down to BCCI supremacy and will skip the tournament. PCB chief Najam Sethi is already in talks with other boards to organise a tri-nation series.
Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif has given his point of view on the Asia Cup row. Asif feels that BCCI will not accept PCB's hybrid model as the political situation between the two countries is not great. Asif said that he expects the Asia Cup to be sifted to Sri Lanka or Dubai.
"I don't think it will happen. Because the political situation is not great. Any team will be a little apprehensive of coming. So I think the Asia Cup will be shifted to Sri Lanka or Dubai," he said in Tahir 'The 12th Man' YouTube channel.
Asia Cup To Be Completely Moved Out Of Pakistan
Earlier a BCCI source confirmed that there is no chance of BCCI agreeing to PCB's hybrid model.
"There is absolutely zero chance that Pakistan will host Asia Cup. We will also take it to the ICC so that the Champions Trophy is also shifted out. For now, Sri Lanka is likely to host the tournament. But a final decision will be taken only at the ACC meeting," a senior BCCI official close to the development told InsideSport.
Pakistan's Stance On ODI World Cup In India
Pakistan find themself in a critical situation after BCCI's stern stance. The PCB had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup if the tournament is pulled out of Pakistan. However, the PCB are heavily reliant on the funds they receive from the ICC and if they pull out of the tournament, ICC may impose a heavy fine on them which will put them in a massive financial crunch so they have a tough call to make.
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Be Moved Out Of Pakistan As Well
The BCCI has cleared that they will not tour Pakistan anytime soon and it can be easily understood that BCCI will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy as well, due to be played in 2025, and will push for the change in venue. The task will not be as easy as it was with regards to the ACC, which is headed by Jay Shah himself, but since BCCI brings a major chunk of ICC's revenue, the apex body will have little resistance to BCCI's demands. Since it's an ICC event, the BCCI may take a softer stance and agree to a hybrid model, where the tournament can be played in two halves, as proposed for the Asia Cup.
