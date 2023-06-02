After Asia Cup 2023, BCCI Likely To Push For Moving Champions Trophy Out Of Pakistan

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be played in Pakistan but BCCI has taken a clear stance that they won't send team India to Pakistan anytime soon so the board is keen on pushing ICC and moving the Champions Trophy out of Pakistan.

New Delhi: The BCCI vs PCB tussle over Asia Cup has reached a critical stage. As per reports, the BCCI has rejected PCB's hybrid model for the Asia Cup and has mandated PCB to either accept the proposal and play in Sri Lanka or they have an option of pulling out of the tournament. The PCB in all circumstances will not bow down to BCCI supremacy and will skip the tournament. PCB chief Najam Sethi is already in talks with other boards to organise a tri-nation series.

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammad Asif has given his point of view on the Asia Cup row. Asif feels that BCCI will not accept PCB's hybrid model as the political situation between the two countries is not great. Asif said that he expects the Asia Cup to be sifted to Sri Lanka or Dubai.

"I don't think it will happen. Because the political situation is not great. Any team will be a little apprehensive of coming. So I think the Asia Cup will be shifted to Sri Lanka or Dubai," he said in Tahir 'The 12th Man' YouTube channel.

Asia Cup To Be Completely Moved Out Of Pakistan Earlier a BCCI source confirmed that there is no chance of BCCI agreeing to PCB's hybrid model.

"There is absolutely zero chance that Pakistan will host Asia Cup. We will also take it to the ICC so that the Champions Trophy is also shifted out. For now, Sri Lanka is likely to host the tournament. But a final decision will be taken only at the ACC meeting," a senior BCCI official close to the development told InsideSport.

Pakistan's Stance On ODI World Cup In India Pakistan find themself in a critical situation after BCCI's stern stance. The PCB had threatened to boycott the ODI World Cup if the tournament is pulled out of Pakistan. However, the PCB are heavily reliant on the funds they receive from the ICC and if they pull out of the tournament, ICC may impose a heavy fine on them which will put them in a massive financial crunch so they have a tough call to make.