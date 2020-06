After Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab Share Gender-Swap Pictures of Its Players | SEE POST

The Coronavirus pandemic has made people think out-of-the-box and one of the new experiments that have really caught the attention and created a buzz is the gender-swap. After Chennai Super Kings came up with a gender swap filter post where all their cricketers were changed from male to female, Kings XI Punjab is the latest to have applied the filter and it is already being loved and is going viral.

From Chris Gayle to KL Rahul and Glenn Maxwell are among the 12 players whose look has been changed using the face app filter. All of them are looking hilarious and it will be interesting to see if any cricketer responds to it.

Kings XI Punjab captioned the post as ”Punjab di Patola”.

Meanwhile, the cash-rich Indian Premier League has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and it looks highly unlikely the T20 tournament will take place this year.

Not long back, there were reports of the BCCI looking at the September-October window to organise the cash-rich league. The ICC yet to take the final call on the T20 World Cup which is scheduled to take place in October this year in Australia. The tournament is most likely to be postponed with even Cricket Australia hinting at the same.