After Graeme Swann’s Appeal, King Kohli Trends On Twitter As Support Pours In For Virat Kohli Ahead Of 1st ODI vs ENG

After Graeme Swann's Appeal, King Kohli Trends On Twitter As Support Pours In For Virat Kohli Ahead Of 1st

New Delhi: Former England spinner Graeme Swann on Sunday had urged the Indian fans and media to ease the pressure on India batter Virat Kohli, who has been under the pump for his poor form in recent times as former cricketers across the world stay divided on his future in the Indian cricket team.

“Maybe when you have got a player as good as him, if he was English and I was in the English media, I would be saying hey, we need to ease up on him, we need to take pressure off our star asset so that he performs rather than putting more undue pressure on him, just saying,” Swann had said on the Sony Sports Network after the third T20I.

“As a player, you would feel the pressure from fans and fans have a job, that you can make it easier for your players or you can make it harder. If you do not want Virat Kohli in your team anymore, by all means keep on heaping the pressure or if you value the asset, then go easy on him,” he stated further.

The message seems to have reached the fans as netizens took to Twitter to support their favourite cricketer. #KingKohli remains one of the top trends on Twitter as India look to start the ODI series against England on a winning note at Kennington Oval, London on Tuesday, July 12 2022.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Then we celebrated his knocks Now we will support him Later let’s say the king is back Shut your mouth and respect the king#ViratKohli #KingKohli #BCCI #ICC #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/29qXp2uRN5 Megapspk? (@Megapspk1) July 12, 2022

Already Broken …..? Sun will rise Again !!!!! comeback champ#KingKohli pic.twitter.com/1UzA6dxt0Z Sh msh r Forever (@beherabajrang46) July 12, 2022

this match is more important for #KingKohli. If i had supported you before i do the same to you today.i m ready to see your century today.we are waiting your celebration. #allthebest pic.twitter.com/hk7OyImTZE tanish_s_c (@tanish_crstn) July 12, 2022

Kohli has not scored a ODI century in about two years and the ODI series against England might just be the place where the India great gets his form back.