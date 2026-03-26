After historic Rs 16,706 crore deal, Will Royal Challengers Bengaluru change its name? Here’s the truth

Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been sold for Rs 16,706 crore to a new consortium, but will the franchise change its name? Here’s the latest update.

RCB

A new group has bought the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team completely. Everyone is wondering one thing – will the team change its name now?

The answer looks like NO. A consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) bought 100% stake in RCB for a huge amount – USD 1.78 billion (around Rs 16,706 crore). They bought it from the current owners, United Spirits Limited (USL).

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Other members in this buying group are:

Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (led by CEO Viral Patel)

Bolt Ventures (owned by American investor David Blitzer)

Times of India Group

Important fact: Name will stay the same

Ananya Birla (a key person from Aditya Birla Group) shared a strong hint. She reposted an Instagram story that clearly said: the team’s name will not be changed.

Official statement from United Spirits Limited

United Spirits Limited gave this official update: “United Spirits Limited, pursuant to the meeting of its Board of Directors, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements for the sale of the 100 percent equity stake held in its wholly owned subsidiary Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) to a consortium.”

“The consortium comprises Aditya Birla Group (ABG), The Times of India Group (Times), Bolt Ventures (Bolt), and Blackstone’s perpetual private equity strategy, BXPE (Blackstone), for a total consideration of INR 166.6 bn in an all-cash transaction.”

The deal covers both the men’s IPL team and the women’s WPL team.

“RCSPL owns and operates the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchises that participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL).

“Upon completion of this transaction, the consortium will, through its ownership of RCSPL, acquire the rights to own and operate the IPL and WPL franchise,” said the USL.

This sale also ends the strategic review of RCB that USL had started on November 5, 2025.

Quick background on RCB

RCB is one of the original eight IPL teams that have been playing since the league started in 2008.

In 2025, RCB won the IPL title for the first time ever.

This new deal makes RCB the most expensive IPL team ever sold.

The team has new rich owners now, but the name Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the famous RCB logo are expected to stay exactly the same. Fans can relax – it’s still the same RCB, just with fresh money and new management behind it.

This is a massive deal in Indian cricket and shows how valuable IPL teams have become.